Bhubaneswar: A first-year computer science student of KIIT University was found dead in his hostel room in Bhubaneswar last night.

The body of the deceased, identified as Rahul Yadav (18) from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, was found after his hostel mates noticed that his room door had remained locked for an unusually long time. Sensing foul play, they informed the hostel authorities, following which Infocity police reached the spot.

Police broke open the door and found Rahul hanging from the ceiling fan. He was immediately taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police probe underway

Cops suspect that the student died by suicide. Police have registered an unnatural death case and begun a detailed investigation.

Rahul's hostel mates and the hostel warden are being questioned by the police to understand what may have led to the incident.

Family members of the student have been informed, and further investigation is underway.

Statement issued by the Commissionerate Police

The Commissionerate Police issued a statement in connection with the incident, saying that a detailed investigation was undergoing.

"Upon receiving the information, the Infocity Police immediately rushed to the spot. The room, which was locked from the inside, was opened in the presence of police officials under videography. The body was then shifted to KIMS Hospital, where the attending doctor declared Rahul Yadav dead. Based on the MLC received from KIMS Hospital, a UD case was registered," the Commissionerate Police said.

"The Investigating Officer seized exhibits, including the mobile phone and laptop of the deceased. Subsequently, the room was sealed, awaiting the arrival of the deceased’s parents. The Commissioner of Police, along with other senior officers, visited the room, assessed the evidence and interacted with the hostel inmates to ascertain the background and circumstances of the unnatural death. The inquest and post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of the parents of the deceased," it said.

The law and order situation is under control, and one platoon force, along with officers, has been deployed near the hostel, it added.

Similar incidents in the past

Notably, a girl student from Nepal was found dead in her hostel room at KIIT in February this year.

The student, Prakriti Lamsal, was a third-year B.Tech student. She had reportedly taken her own life after facing mental harassment from a male classmate.

In another incident, Prisha Shah, also from Nepal, was found dead at KIIT in May. She was a first-year computer science student.