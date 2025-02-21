Bhubaneswar: While the Bhubaneswar-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) is currently in the news for wrong reasons due to the alleged suicide of Nepali student Prakriti Lamsal (20) at the hostel of the university, several medical students of Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), a constituent unit of KIIT Deemed to be University, threatened to end their lives over the possible reappointment of a professor, who was accused of molesting female medicos.

In an e-mail to Dr. (Prof.) Ram Chandra Das, Dean & Principal of KIMS, the PG medical students expressed their concern over the recent presence of the accused professor, Dr. Jayaprakash Russel Ravan, on the campus and his attempt to engage with students.

The medicos also threatened to resort to a cease-work strike from February 24 if the professor was reappointed. While Dr. Ravan was removed from service over the molestation allegation, the authorities of KIMS were allegedly considering his reappointment.

"We are writing to express our deep concern and unequivocal protest regarding the recent reappointment of Dr Jayaprakash Russel Ravan at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS). It has come to our attention that despite previous assurances from the administration, Dr Ravan is not only present on campus but is also actively attempting to engage with students," the medical students wrote in the e-mail.

"Dr Ravan's history of misconduct, particularly involving allegations of molesting female postgraduate students, is both alarming and well-documented. He consistently makes lewd comments to all students. These allegations were previously brought to the attention of the entire KIMS management and were expected to be taken seriously," they added.

The Dean & Principal of KIMS, in a reply to the e-mail, said, "He will not be allowed to join KIMS. He is not at all working with us."

Speaking to Kanak News, the dean said, "There was an allegation against the professor in the past. On the basis of the allegation levelled by the students, his appointment was terminated. He is no more associated with us."

"The students who mailed me were anticipating that the professor might rejoin KIMS. Nothing such will happen. He might have come to KIMS to check on a patient. We have resolved the issue by informing the students that he will not be reappointed," the dean added.