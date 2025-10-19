Koraput: Train services on the Kottavalasa-Kirandul railway line connecting Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh were severely disrupted today after a goods train derailed following a collision with a huge rock that had fallen on the tracks.

As per reports, the mishap occurred between Chimidipali and Tayada stations in Andhra Pradesh when train number 41204 struck a rock, leading to the derailment of its engine. No casualties were reported, but the accident caused a major obstruction on the route, halting both passenger and freight train movement.

Soon after the incident, railway authorities suspended traffic on the affected stretch and launched clearance and repair work. The Visakhapatnam Railway Division is supervising the restoration efforts to resume services at the earliest.

In the meantime, several trains have been cancelled or partially affected. The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train (58501) has been cancelled, while the Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger train (58502) was stopped at Koraput and sent back to Kirandul.

