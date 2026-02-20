Puri: Vehicular movement on the National Highway at Malatipatapur in Odisha's Puri was disrupted after lawyers of the Puri Bar Association staged a road blockade on Friday. The protest was held against the proposed relocation of the Puri court near the Balukhand Wildlife Sanctuary area.

Hundreds of lawyers sat on the highway, blocking traffic on the busy stretch. As a result, vehicles travelling to and from Puri were stranded, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Bar Association secretary Sarat Rayguru said the protest would continue till 3 pm. He said that the association has been holding a satyagraha for the past 350 days opposing the relocation plan. However, as the administration did not respond to their demands, the lawyers decided to intensify their agitation by blocking the highway.

According to reports, five acres of land at Balukhand have been handed over to the Law Department for the proposed court building. The protesting lawyers claimed that the land falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone, eco-sensitive and freshwater zones. They argued that construction activity is not permitted in such areas and demanded that the relocation plan be reconsidered.