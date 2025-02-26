Bhubaneswar: The Lingaraj Temple administration has decided that the Mahadipa will be raised atop the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri today at 10 PM.

The ritual holds immense religious significance for devotees of Lord Shiva, many of whom observe fast on Maha Shivaratri and break it after the servitors place the sacred diya atop the temple.

A massive crowd gathers at the temple every year to catch a glimpse of this divine moment.

Security arrangements and rituals are being managed by the temple administration to facilitate a smooth observance of the festival.

As decided by the temple administration, here is a detailed timeline of the rituals for Maha Shivaratri 2025.

3:00 AM to 3:30 AM – Mangala Alati and Avakash Niti.

3:30 AM to 11:00 AM – Sahana Mela darshan.

6:30 AM – Rosha Homa.

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM – Chhamu Pariskar.

12:00 PM to 12:45 PM – Maha Snana Besha.

12:45 PM onwards – Surya Puja and Dwarapala Puja.

2:30 PM – Bhuwaneswari’s Sakala Dhupa.

2:45 PM – Bhoga Mandap ritual.

3:45 PM to 4:45 PM – Sahana Mela darshan.

4:45 PM to 5:15 PM – Chhamu Pariskar.

5:15 PM – Lord Lingaraj’s Besha.

5:45 PM – Veera Kishore Ballabha, Dwiprahar Dhupa.

7:00 PM – Pahuda.

7:10 PM – Sandhya Alati and Tera Fita.

7:30 PM – Majana and Besha of Lord Lingaraj.

8:10 PM – Jatra Puja and Bedha Parikrama.

8:55 PM – Sandhya Dhupa and Tirtha Jal Anayana.

10:00 PM – Mahadipa will be raised atop the temple.

10:00 PM to 11:00 PM – Sahana Mela darshan.

