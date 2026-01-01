Bhubaneswar: Commuters travelling between Unit-8 DAV Chhak and CRP Square in Bhubaneswar faced severe inconvenience on Thursday evening after family members and locals blocked the road, demanding justice for a youth who succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment earlier in the day..

The family of the deceased, identified as Jitendra Das alias Babulu, along with residents of Narayana Basti, placed the body on the road and staged a blockade. Vehicular movement remained disrupted for a considerable period, leaving vehicles stranded on both sides of the stretch.

The youth died while undergoing treatment today.

Alleging police inaction and protection to the accused, the protesters raised slogans and demanded immediate arrests. During the agitation, irate locals also reportedly demolished the house of one of the accused.

Biswaranjan Senapati, ACP, said two persons, including a juvenile, have been detained in connection with the murder. Teams have been formed to apprehend the remaining five accused, who have already been identified.

According to police, preliminary investigation suggests past rivalry may have been the motive behind the killing.

The road blockade was later lifted after senior police officers reached the spot, pacified the protesters and assured them the remaining accused would be arrested at the earliest.