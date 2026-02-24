Bhubaneswar: Tension gripped the Palashpalli area of Bhubaneswar last evening as an Ama Bus allegedly hit a 64-year-old man near the overbridge, leaving him critically injured. Angry locals vandalised the bus, attempted to set it on fire and blocked the road for nearly two hours following the incident.

The injured has been identified as Ramesh Patra, a footwear trader from Pokhariput. The accident occurred at around 9.30 pm when the bus was reportedly coming at high speed. According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control and ran over Patra, who was riding a bicycle. After he fell on the road, the bus wheel ran over his right leg, causing a severe fracture.

As Patra lay bleeding on the road, the driver allegedly tried to flee the spot. Locals rushed to rescue the injured man and sent him to the hospital for treatment. Within minutes, hundreds of people gathered at the site, leading to chaos.

Outraged over the incident, locals damaged the bus and attempted to set it ablaze. They also staged a road blockade on both sides, bringing traffic to a complete halt in the area.

Police soon reached the spot to pacify the crowd. After nearly two hours of efforts, police managed to disperse the crowd, seize the bus and detain the driver. Normalcy was restored in the area thereafter.

Meanwhile, Patra’s condition was reported to be critical. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for better treatment.

Following the incident, CRUT officials visited the injured at the Capital Hospital. The authorities assured full medical support and announced an immediate financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for the victim.