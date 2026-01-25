Bhubaneswar: A 48-year-old man died after a speeding ‘Ama Bus’ hit him in Odisha’s Sambalpur city today.

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Sahu, a member of the Sambalpur Press Club. He was the sole bread earner in his family.

The incident took place while Sahu was on his way to a book fair at Birsa Munda ground from the Press Club in Sambalpur in the evening.

The speeding Ama Bus hit Sahu, who was on foot, from the back near Ainthapali Square. Sahu sustained grievous injuries in the mishap.

The locals rescued Sahu and rushed him to a hospital in a critical condition. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and detained the driver of the Ama Bus. The victim’s body will be handed over to his family after postmortem tomorrow, said Ainthapali police IIC Pradyumna Swain.

The incident triggered outrage among the locals. They urged the administration to provide Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Sahu’s family and adequate measures to check similar mishaps in future.