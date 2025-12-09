Baripada: A long and painful chapter came to an end for a Mayurbhanj family in Odisha after a 41 year-old man was finally repatriated from Bangladesh after eleven years on Sunday.

Son of one Kishore Hembram and a resident of Jagannathpur village under Badasahi police limits, Sudam Hembram had been missing since 2014 after he reportedly crossed the border and entered Bangladesh. He was finally located in Chapai Nawabganj district there. Though his family had made efforts to find him initially, they had given up over time and did not lodge any missing complaint.

On 28 October 2025, the Mayurbhanj District Police Headquarters received a communication from the High Commission of India in Dhaka, relayed through the Collector and District Magistrate.

Authorities in Chapai Nababganj, Bangladesh, had traced a man matching Sudam's identity and reported that Sudam had inadvertently crossed the international border years ago and had been living in Bangladesh ever since. Following the request from the High Commission, Mayurbhanj police initiated a credential verification process to confirm the man’s identity. Once verified, district police and administration officials established a dedicated team to facilitate his repatriation. The news was shared with Sudam’s family—who had spent over a decade without closure—reviving hope after years of uncertainty.

A family's long wait ends after 11 years

Mayurbhanj SP Varun Guntupalli said the repatriation process was immediately initiated after Sudam's credentials were verified. On December 6, the joint team, accompanied by members of Sudam’s family, travelled to the Haridaspur–Benapole Land Check Post on the West Bengal–Bangladesh border. After completing formalities with Bangladeshi authorities, Sudam was formally handed over to the Indian delegation the following day.

For the Hembram family who had spent years without answers about his disappearance, Sudam’s handover marked the end of an 11-year separation. His return marked an emotional reunion—one made possible through coordinated efforts by the District Police, District Administration of Mayurbhanj, and the High Commission of India in Dhaka.

After eleven years of separation, Sudam finally walked back into the embrace of the people who had never stopped waiting for him.