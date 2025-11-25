Betanoti (Mayurbhanj): In an incident that raises concerns over the prevailing law and order situation, Betanoti Tahsildar Chandrajit Behera and four other government employees have been injured today evening in an attack by a group of sand smugglers.

According to reports, around 15 smugglers intercepted the Tahsildar’s vehicle near Tulasichaura Dhaba on NH-18 at around 6 p.m. The attackers assaulted the Tahsildar and his driver, Nihar Ranjan Biswal, leaving Biswal with serious head injuries. Revenue Supervisor Hemakanta Mohanta, Jugupura RI Sanjeev Mohanta and Satyabrata Naik accompanying the Tahsildar were also thrashed during the incident.

Also read: Odisha: Man dies after villagers thrash him over 'theft attempt' in Mayurbhanj

The confrontation reportedly began earlier in the afternoon when the Tahsildar detained a tractor engaged in illegal sand transportation near the Betanoti JMFC Court and handed it over to the Betanoti Police.

Following the evening attack, the Betanoti Police reached the spot and rescued the Tahsildar and the other injured employees. All were subsequently admitted to a nearby hospital.

Based on the Tahsildar’s complaint, police have launched an investigation. Till the filing of this report, two accused — Prashant Gana of Bartana village and Sushant Gana — have been arrested, while a manhunt is underway to trace the remaining suspects.

Badasahi MLA Sanatana Bijuli and Mayurbhanj Sub-Collector Dayasindhu Parida visited the spot and reviewed the situation.