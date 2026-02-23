Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rain and thunderstorms in several parts of Odisha today under the influence of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

According to the IMD’s morning bulletin, a well-marked low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northeastwards and weakened into a low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining central Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on February 23. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The system is expected to continue moving northeastwards and weaken gradually over the next 24 hours.

Under its impact, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph are likely at isolated places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

Light rain or thunderstorm is also likely at one or two places in Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Khordha, Puri, Keonjhar, Jajpur and Kalahandi districts

The IMD has advised people in the affected districts to remain alert during thunderstorms, especially in areas prone to lightning and strong winds.