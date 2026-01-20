Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at the Unit-I Market in Bhubaneswar, one of the largest commercial hubs in the state capital, late last night. More than 40 shops were gutted in the blaze, destroying goods worth several crores of rupees.

Firefighting Operation Lasts Over Three Hours

The intensity of the fire made firefighting extremely challenging. The firefighters battled the flames for nearly three hours before bringing the situation under control. As many as 70 Fire Services personnel and 10 fire officers were pressed into service. As many as 13 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames.

No Casualties Reported

Despite the scale of the incident, no loss of life was reported. Two individuals who were sleeping inside shops at the time managed to escape after noticing the fire. Within moments, the flames reduced the shops and stored materials to ashes.

Traders Left Devastated

Though the fire has been extinguished, the emotional and financial impact on traders remains severe. Many shop owners have lost their entire livelihood. Some had stocked goods using borrowed money and are now left shattered.

Fire Fueled by Plastic Materials

According to Chief Fire Officer Ramesh Chandra Majhi, the incident was reported to the Fire Services at around 1.35 am. Firefighters rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the alert. Plastic materials stored in the market significantly fueled the blaze, causing it to spread quickly. He confirmed that the fire has now been completely brought under control and further assessment of losses is underway.