Sonepur: A major fire reduced an ethanol factory to ashes at Panimura locality under Tarbha block of Sonepur district on Wednesday night, triggering panic in the area.

Blaze erupts late night at Panimura locality

According to reports, the blaze broke out late at night and spread rapidly across the factory premises, engulfing machinery, storage units and other infrastructure within a short span of time.

Local residents first noticed the flames and immediately alerted the Tarbha Fire Station. Firefighting teams rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control after sustained efforts.

Despite the timely response, the factory suffered extensive damage. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Cause of fire yet to be ascertained

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials have not issued any statement regarding the extent of financial loss. A detailed investigation is expected to determine whether the blaze was triggered by a short circuit or any other factor.