Jeypore: A massive fire broke out at a scrap godown near Vikram Dev University in Jeypore town of Odisha's Koraput district in the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred around 3 am, triggering panic in the surrounding area. Flames quickly spread across the godown, which reportedly stored a large quantity of plastic materials. The presence of plastic items intensified the blaze and made firefighting operations more challenging.

On receiving information, three fire service teams rushed to the spot and began efforts to control the fire. After several hours of operation, the firefighters managed to bring the situation under control.

The exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. Officials said an investigation will be conducted to determine how the fire started.

No casualties have been reported so far. However, the extent of property damage is yet to be assessed.