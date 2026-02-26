Balipatana (Khordha): Protesting an eviction drive carried out by the local administration in Khordha district, a man allegedly attempted suicide on Thursday.

According to reports, the Balipatana Tahsildar and officials reached Manikpur village to remove encroachment from a patch of government land. Bipin Sethi, a resident of the village, had been living on the land for nearly three decades after constructing a house there. He also ran a small shop on the premises for his livelihood.

When officials prepared to demolish Sethi’s house and shop using a JCB machine as part of the eviction drive, he alleged several other encroachments on government land existed in the village, but no action had been taken against those occupants.

In protest, Sethi allegedly consumed a pesticide-like granular substance in front of the officials. The eviction drive was immediately halted, and he was rushed to Adashpur Community health Centre (CHC). As his condition deteriorated, he was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

Family members of Sethi alleged the eviction drive was carried out to settle political scores.

Meanwhile, officials stated the administration had initiated the eviction process following complaints from local residents. Notices had been served to Sethi earlier, but he failed to comply, prompting officials to carry out the eviction drive on Thursday.