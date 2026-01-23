Bhubaneswar: A man was allegedly beaten to death by miscreants in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district today.

The incident took place at Chatra village under Jagatsinghpur Sadar police limits. The deceased has been identified as Basudev Das of the village.

As per reports, Das sustained critical injuries after he was atatcked by some desperadoes today. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Soon after the incident, the irate villagers staged a road blockade and sought immediate action against the culprits.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and held discussions with the agitating villagers. The agitators relented after the cops promised stern action against the miscreants involved in the incident.

The police later detained two suspects after registering a case in this regard on the basis of an FIR lodged by the victim’s kin.