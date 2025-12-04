Cuttack: A man from a neighbouring village was tied to a tree last night after villagers mistook him for a thief in Odisha's Cuttack district, where a string of recent robberies has created deep fear and mistrust among residents. The incident took place under Gurudijhatia police limits.

According to locals, the man had returned from his in-laws’ house after an argument and was trying to knock on the door of a relative’s home in a nearby village late at night. With the area already on high alert because of frequent robberies, villagers assumed he was attempting to break in and tied him to a tree.

Police arrived in the village this morning and rescued the man. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Locals on alert

The region has been tense for the past ten days. In Sauria village, a group of about 10-15 armed robbers had reportedly stormed into three houses. They allegedly assaulted the residents at gunpoint and looted gold chains and cash. This incident triggered widespread panic across several villages, including Gurudijhatia, Sauria, Gobara, Chhagaon, Kumarapur, Oostpur, Kantania, Kushpangi, Bali and Oranda.

Youths in these villages have formed night-watch groups. Armed with sticks, they patrol their streets through the night. Even though police patrols have increased, villagers continue to keep vigil, questioning unknown persons and allowing them to leave only after verification.

Residents say the looters first approach houses quietly, tap on doors and, as soon as someone opens, threaten them at gunpoint. This pattern has fuelled fear across the villages.