Rourkela: The Rourkela Police have arrested a notorious criminal from near Sankha Bridge at Gopapali on Monday night for allegedly procuring and selling illegal firearms. The accused, identified as Rebe alias Sunil Majhi (41), was intercepted following a tip-off that he was waiting to deliver weapons to customers, the police said in a press release today.

According to the police, a team from Brahmanitarang police station rushed to the spot around 9.40 pm after receiving information on his movements. On seeing the team, Majhi tried to flee towards Biramitrapur but was caught after a brief chase. Cops recovered a country-made pistol loaded with three live rounds from his waist during a personal search conducted in the presence of witnesses.

During questioning, Majhi reportedly admitted that he sourced firearms and ammunition from Jharkhand and supplied them to buyers in Rourkela and Sundargarh. He also disclosed that more weapons were hidden at his rented house in Chutiatola, Kuarmunda.

Seizure

A raid on the house led to a major seizure that included one country-made pistol, two country-made single-shot firearms, a revolver with a wooden grip and 35 swords wrapped in a plastic sack. All items were recovered in the presence of witnesses and seized under proper procedure.

Criminal record

Police said Majhi is a habitual offender with a long criminal record spanning several police stations across Sundargarh and nearby districts. His past cases include charges under the Arms Act, robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder and even murder. Multiple cases are registered against him at Brahmanitarang, Lathikata, Biramitrapur, Barkote, Bonai, Chandiposh, Gurundia, Bisra and Hatibari police stations, some dating back more than a decade.

Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify buyers linked to the illegal network.