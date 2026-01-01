Bhubaneswar: A tragic incident occurred in Chilika Lake near Satapada as a man went missing after falling from a floating bridge on Thursday.

Suspected Drowning in Chilika Waters

According to preliminary information, the man is suspected of having slipped from the floating bridge and drowned in the lake. Though no eyewitness account has confirmed the exact moment of the fall, circumstances suggest that he fell into the water accidentally.

Personal Belongings Recovered

During the search, officials recovered a bag, a cap and a pair of slippers from the water near the floating bridge. These items are believed to belong to the missing person.

The missing man has been identified as Umashankar Sabat, aged around 60. He had reportedly come to Chilika from Berhampur in Ganjam district for sightseeing. He is a resident of the Balimela area in Malkangiri district.

Rescue Operation Underway

The Satapada outpost police confirmed that they have received information about the missing person. Fire services personnel have initiated a rescue operation.

Further details are awaited as the rescue operation continues.