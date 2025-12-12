Bhubaneswar: A man allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl at her house in Bhubaneswar while the victim's parents were away.

As per reports, the accused, a shopkeeper in the locality, initially tried to rape the girl, whose parents hail from Ganjam district, on December 4. As she raised an alarm, he fled the spot.

On Wednesday, the accused found the girl alone in her house as her parents had gone outside. He raped the girl and later threatened her not to disclose the matter to anyone.

The victim narrated the ordeal before her parents, following which they filed a complaint with the Mahila police. Acting on the complaint, police registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

Police were carrying out raids at various places to nab the accused.