Rairakhol: In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves, a young girl waiting at a village bus stop was raped, and her elder sister was subsequently assaulted in the Rairakhol area of Odisha's Sambalpur district.

According to reports, the crime took place on Saturday evening when the victim was waiting at the local village bus stop to meet her elder sister, who was returning home from college by bus.

Finding the girl alone, the prime accused and his accomplice forcefully dragged her to a secluded spot nearby and allegedly outraged her modesty.

Sexual assault on elder sister

In a disturbing escalation, the accused persons reportedly did not flee immediately. When the victim's elder sister arrived at the location, the duo allegedly attempted to rape her as well.

Police action and arrests

Acting swiftly on the complaint lodged by the survivors, the Rairakhol police have taken two accused persons including a juvenile into custody. The prime accused has been identified as Pramod Pradhan, a resident of Arkhakud village.

Both have been charged with rape and attempted rape. While the accused are in custody, the statement from the police regarding the investigation's progress is awaited.