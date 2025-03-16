Balasore: A newly-wed woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour after he got her husband intoxicated. The shocking incident took place at Baliaapal under Jaleswar police limits in Odisha’s Balasore district.

According to reports, the victim got married six months ago. The accused had earlier assured her that he would help correct some errors in her Aadhaar card. On the pretext of assisting them, he took the woman and her husband to the Singla market on his motorcycle.

There, he asked the woman to wait while he took her husband along with him and made him consume liquor, rendering him heavily intoxicated.

On their way back to the village, the accused allegedly dragged the woman to a secluded area and raped her. Later, he abandoned both the woman and her husband in their village and fled.

As the victim was in critical condition, she was initially taken to Singla for treatment and later shifted to a hospital in Jaleswar.

Police have started an investigation into the matter.