Athagarh (Cuttack): In a dramatic incident of man–animal conflict, a youth killed an Indian Leopard (Panthera pardus fusca) after the wild animal entered his farmhouse in Anantaprasad village under the Narsinghpur West forest range late on Friday night.

The youth, identified as Subhransu Bhol, was asleep in his farmhouse at Jaypur when the leopard reportedly sneaked into the room. Startled by the sudden attack, Bhol fought back to save his life and managed to kill the animal using a sharp object.

During the struggle, Bhol sustained serious injuries and was initially admitted to a local hospital. As his condition deteriorated, he was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.

Following the incident, forest department personnel rushed to the spot and seized the leopard carcass. The Athagarh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) also visited the site and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

After completion of formalities, the forest department cremated the carcass by setting up a pyre on Saturday afternoon.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion in the area, with many locals expressing shock over the encounter and praising the youth’s courage in surviving the attack.