Sundargarh: A female leopard was found dead in the Kusumadihi Reserve Forest under the Tamra Range of Bonai Forest Division in Odisha's Sundargarh district. According to forest officials, the animal was around 12 years old.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the leopard may have died due to poisoning.

Senior officials, including the RCCF and the DFO, visited the spot and began an investigation into the incident.

Reports said the leopard had killed a bull, following which someone allegedly poisoned the carcass of the bull to kill the animal as an act of revenge. The dead bull and the carcass of the leopard have been seized for further examination.

Forest officials have detained a person for questioning as part of the investigation into the suspected poisoning.