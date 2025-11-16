Bhubaneswar: A Maoist couple from Chhattisgarh, who was active in Kandhamal region for last few years, surrendered before Odisha Police today.

The Maoist couple, identified as Unga Kalmu alias Kishore (25) and his wife Masse Madhavi (22) of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, surrendered before Inspector General of Police (Southern Range) Niti Shekhar and Kandhamal SP Harisha BC, reports said.

The couple had joined the Maoist organisation in 2018 and they were acting as members of the Vamsadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali (VGN) division of the extremist outfit.

They were involved in several Maoist activities in Odisha and Chhattisgarh. The couple had been booked in several cases of violence at different police stations in the two states, cops said.

The couple was carrying cash reward of Rs 1 lakh

The Maoist duo was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on them, they added. “The Maoist organisation has drifted away from its core ideology. We have decided to leave the outfit and return to the mainstream,” said the couple.

They also alleged that some senior leaders of the Maoist organisation were involved in immoral activities, including narcotics trade.

In a related development, the security forces seized huge quantity of Maoist items from a forest in Baliguda area of Kandhamal today.

The security personnel seized detonators, batteries, medicines, blankets, solar panels, polythene sheets and Maoist literatures among other things during a combing operation in the forest.