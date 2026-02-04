Malkangiri: A leader of the banned CPI (Maoist) has surrendered before the Odisha Police in Malkangiri district, police said today.

The surrendered cadre, identified as Sukhram Markam alias Suresh alias Yogesh, was an Area Committee Member and had been active in the district for several years. During the surrender, he laid down an SLR rifle, a magazine, 12 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition and two improvised explosive devices weighing about two kilograms each.

According to police, the Maoist leader formally renounced violence, severed links with extremist activities and expressed faith in the democratic process by opting to join the mainstream.

Odisha Police claimed that his surrender has effectively made Malkangiri district free of Naxal presence.

Sukhram Markam was allegedly involved in multiple criminal cases, including abduction, assault, exchanges of fire with security forces, armed dacoity, murder and IED blasts, police said.

As per the Odisha government’s surrender-cum-rehabilitation policy, the surrendered cadre will be eligible for benefits worth up to Rs 21 lakh. An interim relief of Rs 25,000 has already been provided. Additional assistance includes a house under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, a one-time marriage incentive of Rs 25,000, free enrollment in short-term skill development programmes with a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for up to 36 months, health card coverage and access to free or subsidised ration under government welfare schemes.

Appealing to other Maoist cadres to follow suit, the Director General of Police, Odisha, assured full support, protection and assistance to those who surrender. The police said the rehabilitation programme aims to help former extremists rebuild their lives in a peaceful and dignified manner.