Khordha: Khordha police have cracked the murder case of businessman Basudev Parida, who was shot dead on January 19 in Begunia, and arrested four accused persons in connection with the crime.

Four accused nabbed after raids

The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Bhujabal, the prime accused, along with Gyan Ranjan Pradhan, Manas Subudhi and Kartik Bhujabal. Khordha Superintendent of Police Vivekanand Sharma said the accused were hiding in a forest and were apprehended following raids at multiple locations. All four have been forwarded to court.

Murder linked to mining business enmity

According to the police, Basudev Parida was murdered on the main road under Begunia police station limits on January 19 due to long-standing enmity related to the mining business. The prime accused, Ajay Bhujabal, allegedly shot the businessman at close range.

Vehicles and bullet shells seized

During the investigation, police seized two vehicles—a motorcycle and a scooter—used in the crime, along with empty bullet shells from the spot. However, the firearm used in the murder is yet to be recovered, the SP said.

Probe continues

The arrests were made based on a complaint lodged by the deceased’s wife, Salila Parida. Police said further investigation is underway to examine other possible angles linked to the incident and to recover the weapon used in the crime.