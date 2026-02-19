Bhubaneswar: The annual matriculation examination began across Odisha on Thursday amid tight security. A total of 5,61,979 students are appearing for the examination at 3,082 centres across the state.

The examination started at 9 am, while the entry gates at all centres opened at 8.15 am. The Board of Secondary Education and the School and Mass Education Department have put in place elaborate measures to conduct the examination in a fair and disciplined manner.

Question papers were dispatched from designated nodal centres and reached examination centres within the stipulated time. The question paper packets were opened in the presence of the centre superintendent and students to maintain transparency.

Officials and staff engaged in examination duties have been barred from using mobile phones during the exams. To curb malpractice, a three-tier squad system has been introduced. Special teams are also visiting centres to monitor the situation.

In a bid to strengthen security, QR codes and watermarks have been incorporated into the question papers. Superintendents are required to submit daily reports to the Board after the completion of each examination.

An advanced command and control room has been set up at the Board headquarters in Cuttack. Through this system, authorities are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance over all examination and nodal centres. AI-enabled CCTV cameras are monitoring activities, starting from the opening of question paper packets to movements inside examination halls.

On the first day, students are appearing for the mother tongue paper. The matric examination will continue until March 2.