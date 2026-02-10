Cuttack: Vehicles carrying question papers for the annual Odisha Matric (HSC) Examination 2026 were dispatched on Tuesday for distribution to examination centres across all 30 districts of the state, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, informed.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the transportation of the confidential materials. Each vehicle is accompanied by two BSE staff, while the movement of the containers is being continuously monitored through GPS tracking.

According to officials, the first vehicle left for Koraput district after a religious ritual was conducted at the BSE headquarters in Cuttack on Tuesday morning. The loading of question papers into the containers was carried out in the presence of the BSE president, around 10 office staff, and other authorised personnel, ensuring strict adherence to security protocols.

BSE ensures GPS tracking and secrecy of routes for safe distribution

A BSE official said that all vehicles will ply only on routes approved by the Board. For security reasons, details such as vehicle number plates and route maps have been kept confidential.

The Odisha Matric Examination 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from February 19 to March 2, 2026.

Here's the time table of Odisha Matric Exam 2026: