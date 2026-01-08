Bhubaneswar: The High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) of the state government, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, today gave its approval to seven major industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 55,783 crore in Odisha.

The industrial projects, approved at the 43 meeting of the HLCA, are likely to create 14,507 employment opportunities in the state.

The approved projects span key sectors including steel, rare earth manufacturing, automobiles and auto components, semiconductors, industrial gases, ferroalloys and power, and renewable energy. The projects will come up in Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Keonjhar and Khurda districts, said the state government.

In the Steel sector, Saffron Resources Pvt. Ltd. (a JSW Group Company) will investment Rs 35,000 crore to establish a 6 MTPA steel plant in Dhenkanal. The project is expected to generate around 8,000 employment opportunities, significantly strengthening Odisha’s position as a major steel manufacturing hub in the country.

Titanium dioxide pigment unit to be set up in Ganjam

Further strengthening the manufacturing ecosystem, Jindal Poly Films Limited has proposed an investment of Rs 12,000 crore in Ganjam to set up a 0.5 MTPA titanium dioxide pigment manufacturing unit under the rare earth manufacturing category, creating 4,000 jobs and marking a significant step in advanced material manufacturing.

In the automobiles and auto-components sector, a reputed company will invest Rs 1,697 crore in Ganjam to establish a manufacturing unit for tyres, carbon black, and zinc oxide, generating 685 employment opportunities.

Boosting Odisha’s presence in high-tech manufacturing, Sancode Semi Pvt Limited will set up an outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing (OSAT) unit in Khordha with an investment of Rs 1,649.98 crore, creating 570 jobs and reinforcing the state’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem.

The industrial gases segment also received a boost with Inox Air Products Pvt Ltd proposing an investment of Rs 1,300 crore to set up an air separation Unit in Dhenkanal, generating 180 jobs and catering to the growing industrial demand for high-quality gases.

In the ferroalloys sector, Ferro Alloys Corporation Limited will invest Rs 2,000 crore in Keonjhar to establish facilities for ferro manganese, silico manganese, manganese ore beneficiation, along with a 100 MW captive power plant, creating 772 employment opportunities.

Additionally, GMR Kamalanga Energy Limited will invest Rs 2,136.02 crore to set up a 350 MW thermal power plant in Dhenkanal, generating 300 jobs and strengthening the state’s power infrastructure.