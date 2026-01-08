Bhubaneswar: Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain today asked the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to expedite work for its proposed projects at Paradip and Bhadrak in Odisha.

The minister reviewed the progress of IOCL’s dual-feed naphtha cracker plant at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district and yarn project at Bhadrak.

Senior officials of several departments of the state government including Industries, Revenue, Energy and Water Resources Department as well as officials of IDCO, IPICOL, GRIDCO, OPTCL and IOCL were present at the review meeting held at Kharavela Bhawan in the capital city here.

The twin projects likely to create thousands of jobs

In the meeting, Swain advised the officials to work as a team and speed up the work so that they can be grounded and commissioned at the earliest, said the Industries Department in a statement.

The proposed Dual-feed Naphtha Cracker Plant at Paradip will boost the petrochemicals sector in Odisha while the yarn project at Bhadrak is set to give impetus to the garments sector, added the department.

The minister asked the officials concerned to solve all issues with regard to the acquisition of land for the twin projects and obtain the necessary approvals at the earliest.

According to the minister, the two projects will give further boost to the economy of Odisha and create thousands of employment opportunities.