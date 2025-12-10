Bhubaneswar: Housing and Urban Development Minister and Chairman of the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, today visited Town Planning (TP) Schemes No. 1, 2 and 3 at Bijipur, Paikarapur and Sahajpur. He also inspected the site of the upcoming New City project and reviewed the ongoing progress of both key initiatives.

During the visit, Mahapatra reiterated the government’s commitment to expanding TP schemes across the peripheral areas of the capital as part of its broader vision for developing Greater Bhubaneswar. He said these schemes are designed to ensure planned and orderly urban growth while significantly enhancing public amenities.

The TP initiative forms a core component of the ‘Samrudha Sahara’ programme, which aims to transform Odisha’s urban regions into vibrant growth hubs through systematic land reconstitution and planned expansion. It also aligns with the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) 2010, which proposes a 65-km ring road around the Bhubaneswar Development Area.

Mahapatra said the TP schemes will not only improve connectivity and livability but also substantially enhance the market value of the land retained by owners.

The Minister also reviewed progress of the New City project, which will be developed over nearly 800 acres across Gothapatna, Daspur and Malipada. The project aims to create an inclusive, resilient and future-ready urban ecosystem to support multi-dimensional economic growth within the Bhubaneswar Development Plan Area.

He held detailed discussions with departmental officials and stressed the importance of timely execution and strict adherence to planning standards.

Mahapatra informed an MoU has already been signed with Singapore-based Surbana Jurong Infrastructure Private Limited, which will provide technical expertise for the project. A market feasibility study has also been conducted with the help of global firm JLL.