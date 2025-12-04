Bhubaneswar: Acknowledging the persistent problem of large-scale minor minerals smuggling in Odisha, Steel and Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena today informed the State Legislative Assembly that the government has collected penalties amounting to ₹126.51 crore between January 2022 and October 2025.

Responding to a question raised by Bhograi BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das, the Minister said in his written reply 3,119 cases related to minor minerals smuggling were registered during this three-year period. He noted such cases have been reported from all 30 districts of the state.

The Minister further stated, in the current year up to September 30, the government has collected ₹655 crore in revenue from minor minerals.

In reply to another question, Jena informed the Assembly that 11 sensitive Tahsils have been identified where smuggling of minor minerals is reported in significant quantities. These include: Dharmasala, Jharsuguda, Pipili, Tangi, Marshaghai, Baranga, Kanhia, Jaleswara, Hindol, Purusottampur and Raghunathpur.