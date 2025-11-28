Jagatsinghpur: In a shocking incident, miscreants allegedly looted ornaments valued at over Rs 5 lakh from the revered Maa Charchika Temple in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur town late on Thursday night.

The stolen ornaments reportedly include the gold eyes, necklace and other precious items adorning the presiding deity at the temple located in Charchika Bazaar.

Priest discovers loot in the morning

According to sources, the priest had closed the temple after completing the daily rituals on Thursday night. However, upon reopening it on Friday morning, he discovered that the ornaments had been stolen.

Miscreants break open side door to enter temple

A door on the left side of the temple was found broken, leading locals to suspect that the miscreants entered by forcefully breaking it open.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and nab the culprits.

