Bhubaneswar: A woman lecturer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a rented accommodation of her male friend in Odisha’s Keonjhar district today.

The deceased has been identified as Priyanka Das of Balasore. She was working as a contractual lecturer at Government Women’s College at Keonjhar.

The police have detained the deceased woman lecturer’s male friend Rudra Narayan Mishra for questioning.

As per reports, the woman lecturer and her male friend were reportedly staying together in a rented accommodation at Keonjhar. Her male friend reportedly took that room on rent some days ago. She was found dead under suspicious condition in the rented room today morning.

The deceased woman lecturer’s family, meanwhile, alleged that she had been killed by her male friend. They have lodged a complaint in this regard with police.

They claimed that the woman lecturer was in a live-in relationship with Mishra for last several days. He might have killed her over some issues, they alleged.