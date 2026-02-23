Nabarangpur: Armed miscreants allegedly looted more than Rs 70 lakh in cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 10 lakh from a house at knifepoint in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district late last night.

The incident took place at Kachaniamba village under Chikalapadar gram panchayat near Umerkote town. The victim has been identified as Amulya Jena, who was alone at home when the robbery occurred around 1.30 am.

According to Amulya, four people first broke open the main door and entered the house. When he raised an alarm, two more accomplices rushed inside. The miscreants tied his hands and legs with a saree and gagged him with a towel. Fearing that he might inform others, they smashed his mobile phone.

The robbers allegedly held a knife to his neck and demanded the keys to the almirah. When he refused, they broke open two almirahs using iron rods and other weapons they had brought with them. They decamped with more than Rs 70 lakh in cash, 14 gold rings, a pair of gold earrings and three gold lockets.

Amulya said the accused were wearing masks and were speaking in Odia. Before fleeing, they threatened to kill him if he informed the neighbours.

Reports said Amulya had recently kept the cash at home after selling some land and receiving his father’s pension benefits. He reportedly planned to deposit the money in a bank on Monday.

After the robbers left, Amulya managed to untie himself and alerted relatives in the neighbourhood, who then informed the police.

On receiving information, cops reached the spot and started an investigation. A scientific team and sniffer dogs from Nabarangpur are likely to assist in the probe.

Police said the miscreants left behind a knife used during the crime at the house. Investigators suspect that someone known to the victim may have tipped off the gang about the large amount of cash kept at home.

Locals claimed the robbers had arrived in a car, which they parked at a deserted spot some distance away before carrying out the crime.