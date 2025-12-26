Rourkela: Unidentified miscreants allegedly set two newly purchased night buses on fire near the Swapneswar temple at Balijhudi in Odisha's Rourkela late last night. The buses were parked near the temple as they were yet to receive permits for operation.

Buses parked without permit

According to reports, the buses belonged to Anaya Kumar Malik, who had brought the two new night buses from Jeypore around 15 days ago. As the permits were not issued, the vehicles were parked near the Swapneswar temple.

Fire breaks out at midnight

Late last night, unidentified miscreants allegedly broke the window panes of the buses and set fire to the curtains inside. One bus was completely gutted in the fire, while the front portion of the other bus was partially damaged.

Locals alert owner

Locals noticed the fire and immediately informed the bus owner. Following this, the owner and his relatives rushed to the spot and informed the PCR and Tangarpali police. The Fire Services were also alerted.

Fire Services managed to save one bus

Fire Services personnel reached the spot and managed to douse the flames. While one bus was completely destroyed, the firefighters succeeded in saving the other bus from total damage.

Police have begun an investigation to identify those behind the incident.