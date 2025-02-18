Bhubaneswar: More employees of the Bhubaneswar-based KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) University were arrested by the Commissionerate of Police in connection with the death of Nepali girl student — Prakriti Lamsal at the institution’s hotel.

Per reports, KIIT University Director General (HR) Shibananda Mishra, Director (Administration) Pratap Kumar Champati, Hostel Director Sudhir Kumar Rath were held today by the police.

Earlier, two security guards, identified as Ramakanta Nayak (45) and Jogendra Behera (25), were arrested and a criminal case was registered against them.

With this, total five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Earlier in the day, the KIIT University authorities tendered an apology for the misbehaviour meted out by two of its staff to some students protesting over the incident. The private University also removed the two women employees — Manjusha Pandey and Jayanti Nath from the service, stating that their comments were extremely irresponsible and were made in their personal capacity on the spur of the moment.

When students were protesting demanding justice for Prakriti, the two women employees of KIIT — Manjusha Pandey and Jayanti Nath made objectionable and insulting remarks at the students.

Also, the two security staff were removed from service for allegedly thrashing some of the Nepali students.

The alleged suicide of Prakriti Lamsal (20) occurred in the hostel of the KIIT University on February 16 evening. She was a third-year Computer Science student.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Siddhant Sigdel (24), the cousin of Prakriti and a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student of KIIT, the Commissionerate of Police arrested Advik Srivastava (21), a third-year B.Tech (Mechanical) student, for allegedly harassing the girl, which led to her suicidal death.

The University yesterday asked all the Nepali students to vacate hostels. However, it later urged them to return to the campus.

Today, the Odisha Government announced its decision to form a High-level Fact Finding Committee to look into the matter. The Committee comprises of the Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department, Principal Secretary of Women and Child Development Department and Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Higher Education Department as Members.

Government Official sources said appropriate legal and administrative action will be taken on basis of the report of the fact finding committee.

The KIIT University has already been served a notice, the sources added.