Bhubaneswar: Deepali Das, former Jharsuguda MLA and daughter of late Odisha Minister Naba Das, has expressed her intention to formally request the State government to initiate a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her father’s murder.

Speaking to the media persons, Deepali said, “I have urged the government and the Chief Minister to order a CBI investigation into the case. Our family is discussing the progress of the investigation and will write to the government in this regard. If the government is sensitive to this issue and truly respects my late father, I believe they should take this step.”

She further assured full cooperation in the investigation process, saying, “We will do whatever is required to aid the investigation and will support it in every way.”

Notably, Naba Das was allegedly shot by Gopal Das, a former ASI of police, in Brajrajnagar of Jharsuguda district on January 29, 2023. Naba Das was declared dead at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. The accused was arrested the next day while the State government had directed the Odisha Crime Branch to probe the matter.

On the other hand, a recent revelation by the State Forensic Science Laboratory has brought a shocking twist to the case.

As per the forensic report, multiple firearms were used to kill Nab Das while he was alighting from his vehicle in Brajrajnagar, hinting towards the possible involvement of others in the crime.

The report further said that Naba Das' vehicle was hit with five rounds of bullets on the fateful day. While three bullets were fired from Gopal Das' gun, one bullet shell is still missing.

Also read: Twist in former Odisha Minister Naba Das' murder case; Forensic report makes startling revelation.