Nabarangpur: Farmers under the banner of the Jharigaon Block Krushak Mahasangh on Monday launched a strike for an indefinite period in Odisha's Nabarangpur district, alleging distress sale of maize and irregularities in paddy procurement at mandis.

In Jharigaon block, where nearly 90 per cent of the population depends on agriculture, maize cultivation has been a major source of income for farmers. However, maize prices have sharply declined this year. While farmers sold maize at around Rs 2,300 per quintal last year, the price has fallen to about Rs 1,700 per quintal this season, causing an estimated loss of nearly Rs 600 per quintal.

Farmers also alleged that paddy procurement at mandis has not begun properly, leaving cultivators unable to sell their produce. They claimed that despite giving time to the administration to ensure fair prices for maize and start paddy procurement, no concrete steps were taken.

Hundreds of farmers from different panchayats assembled at the Jharigaon block headquarters today. They blocked the Jharigaon Square by placing sacks of paddy and maize on the road, leading to traffic disruption. Commuters travelling towards the Chandahandi block and Chhattisgarh faced serious inconvenience due to the blockade.

Former MP and BJD leader Pradeep Majhi warned that the agitation would continue until arrangements are made to sell maize at remunerative prices and all farmers’ paddy is procured at mandis. He held both the state and central governments responsible for the crisis, alleging irregularities in procurement centres and administrative apathy.

Meanwhile, farmers have announced that the indefinite strike will continue in Jharigaon, Umerkote, Raighar and Chandahandi blocks. They have also warned of a district-wide bandh on December 29 if their demands remain unaddressed.