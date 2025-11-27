Bhubaneswar: The All Odisha Bus Owners’ Association (AOBOA) has withdrawn its call for a statewide strike that was scheduled to begin on December 1. The decision came after the state government clarified that it has not taken any step to grant additional motor vehicle checking powers to the police.

The association had earlier warned of halting bus services across Odisha, expressing concern that enhanced powers for the police could lead to unnecessary harassment of operators, disruption of services and an increase in penalty-driven enforcement.

Reaction of AOBOA general secretary

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, AOBOA general secretary Debendra Kumar Sahu said the government’s clarification has eased the fears of operators. He said discussions with the Transport Department confirmed that no decision has been made regarding additional powers for the police.

Sahu said the association had strongly opposed the proposal, arguing that any move to expand police authority would create operational challenges for private buses. He noted that such powers were withdrawn nearly 40 years ago because the police could not manage the responsibility.

“Since the government has assured us that no such decision has been taken, there is no need for a strike. We are withdrawing our strike call,” Sahu said. He added that if the government goes back on its assurance, the association will plan further action.

The withdrawal comes as a relief for daily commuters who rely heavily on private buses for travel across the state.