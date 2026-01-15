Angul: Police have cracked the sensational murder case of a woman in Nalco Colony of Odisha's Angul district after one and a half months. The incident was initially reported as a suspicious death. Investigations later revealed that it was a planned murder driven by a one-sided love affair.

The murder took place on December 1 last year. The deceased, 37-year-old Madhusmita Pradhan, was the wife of NALCO employee Kartik Chandra Pradhan. Her body was found under mysterious circumstances inside the house.

One-Sided Love Led to Crime

Police investigations revealed that the accused, Tapan Sahu, a plumber by profession, was obsessed with the woman and had proposed to her. When his proposal was rejected, he planned the murder. According to police, the accused strangled Madhusmita with a scarf, leading to her death.

Attempt to Mislead Police

After committing the crime, the accused tried to give the murder the appearance of a theft. He looted gold ornaments from the house to mislead investigators. During the arrest, police recovered earrings and a mangalsutra from his possession.

Arrest Under Special Operation

The accused was arrested under a special operation named Operation Silent Cobra. Three police teams, along with a special investigation team, were formed to track him down. Tapan Sahu, a resident of Barsingha village under Angul Sadar police limits, was arrested from his village.