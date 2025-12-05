Bhubaneswar: The Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in Odisha has expanded its animal collection with the addition of 19 species of mammals, carnivores, reptiles and birds, officials announced on Friday.

19 new species arrive from Gujarat

Under the Animal Exchange Programme, the NZP received a diverse mix of species from Dr. Shyamaprasad Mukherjee Zoological Garden (Sarthana Nature Park) in Gujarat.

The arrivals include:

5 Otters (3 males, 2 females)

2 Indian Grey Wolves (males)

10 Painted Turtles (5 males, 5 females)

2 Pheasants

These additions are expected to enhance the zoo’s display and support conservation and breeding efforts.

NZP to send 16 animals in exchange

As part of the exchange arrangement, Nandankanan will transfer 16 animals to the Gujarat zoo. The list includes:

1 Royal Bengal Tiger

1 Common Colour Tigress

2 Common Grey Wolves

3 Chousingha (1 male, 2 females)

2 Female Muntjacs (barking deer)

5 Jackals (2 males, 3 females)

Animal transfer planned in two phases

According to NZP authorities, the movement of animals will be carried out in two phases to ensure safe transportation and proper acclimatisation.

