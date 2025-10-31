Bhubaneswar: The state government has invited applications for inclusion of new beneficiaries under the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha.

Women, who have crossed 21 years by March 31 this year, can submit their applications for inclusion under the Subhadra scheme, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today.

Also Read: Odisha govt issues revised guideline for Subhadra Yojana

They can submit their applications from November 1 through online mode by visiting the dedicated portal for Subhadra Yojana, added Parida, who also holds the Women and Child Development portfolio.

The new beneficiaries will get the Subhadra money on the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Flagship scheme of BJP government in Odisha

Subhadra Yojana is one of the flagship schemes of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha. The party, in its manifesto, had promised to introduce the Subhadra Yojana for women ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls in Odisha.

The BJP government had launched the cash assistance scheme for women in the state on September 17 last year. Under the scheme, all eligible women, in the age group of 21 to 60, will receive financial assistance of Rs 50,000 in five years.

Over 1 crore women availed benefits under Subhadra Yojana

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in two installments in a year. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Rakshya Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8).

Also Read: Odisha to conduct multi-layer verification of Subhadra beneficiaries

Over 1 crore beneficiaries in Odisha have availed the financial assistance under the Subhadra Yojana. However, women of families having annual income above Rs 2.5 lakh and ownership of four-wheelers or commercial vehicles were excluded from the scheme.