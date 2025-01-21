Bhubaneswar: A new ring road will be constructed soon to address heavy traffic congestion in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city in Odisha, informed Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi.

Gracing Hansapal flyover inauguration programme in Bhubaneswar today, she revealed that the 111-km long Capital Region Ring Road will connect Rameswar in Khordha district with Tangi in Cuttack district via Khordha town, Bhubaneswar, Athagarh town, Cuttack city and Choudwar town.

Here's the Capital Region Ring Road Map:

The total expenses for the ring road project is estimated at Rs 6,500 Crore, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) stated.

The Lok Sabha Member inaugurated flyover on National Highway-16 at Hansapal today. The 600-metre-long flyover was completed in 5 years at cost of Rs 24 Crore. With operation of the flyover, the vehicles travelling from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack on the NH-16 will have a smoother traffic movement at Hansapal.

