Bhubaneswar: With the city preparing to welcome New Year 2026, the Commissionerate Police has announced tight restrictions on Zero Night celebrations in Bhubaneswar. The police have made it clear that there will be zero tolerance towards violations, and offenders may be detained at police stations through the night.

Twin City Commissioner of Police Suresh Dev Datta Singh said all celebrations at bars, clubs, pubs and hotels within the Commissionerate Police limits will be allowed only till 12 midnight on December 31. After midnight, music will be strictly prohibited, and DJs will not be allowed to perform at any venue. Any celebration continuing beyond the permitted time will invite legal action.

Prior police permission is mandatory

Police stations across the city have been directed to identify Zero Night celebration venues in their areas. Organisers must obtain prior permission from the respective police stations before holding any event.

They are required to submit complete details, including the names of artists or celebrities attending, the expected number of participants and the maximum capacity of the venue. The police have clearly stated that roadside stages and public performances will not be allowed.

The same restrictions will apply to celebrations inside private campuses, apartments and residential colonies. Organisers will be held responsible for ensuring strict compliance with the guidelines.

Citywide checks after midnight

From 12.30 am onwards, the police will carry out intensive checking across Bhubaneswar. Barricades will be set up at 18 important locations, including Master Canteen, Damana Square, KIIT Square, Laxmisagar, AG Square, Jayadev Vihar, Vani Vihar, Rajmahal Square, Jagamara, Kalpana and Ravi Talkies.

A total of 18 additional platoons will be deployed across the city. Watch teams will conduct checks at 29 major junctions, while four Quick Response Teams will remain on standby after midnight.

Security at tourist and religious spots

Special security arrangements will also be in place at major tourist and religious locations such as Nandankanan Zoological Park, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Lingaraj Temple and Khandagiri Caves, keeping in mind the expected rush of visitors.

The Commissioner of Police said special focus will be given to women’s safety throughout the night, and urged citizens to cooperate with the police to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year celebration in the capital city.