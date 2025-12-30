Bhubaneswar: As residents of Bhubaneswar gear up to welcome the New Year 2026, the Commissionerate Police has issued strict guidelines to regulate Zero Night celebrations in the capital city. Twin City Commissioner of Police (CP) Suresh Dev Datta Singh has warned that a zero-tolerance policy will be enforced, and anyone violating the rules may have to spend the whole night at the police station.

According to the police directive, all bars, clubs, pubs and hotels within the Commissionerate Police limits will be allowed to host celebrations only till 12 midnight on December 31.

After 12 AM, music will be completely banned, and no DJ will be permitted at any venue. The CP made it clear that celebrations beyond the permitted time will invite strict legal action.

Organisers need to take permission from police station

All police stations have been instructed to prepare a list of Zero Night celebration venues within their respective jurisdictions. Organisers must take prior permission from the concerned police station and submit complete details of the event.

This includes the names of celebrities or artists attending, the expected number of participants and the maximum capacity of the venue. Roadside stages and public performances will not be allowed under any circumstances.

The same rules will apply to celebrations held inside private campuses such as apartments or residential colonies. Organisers must ensure full compliance with the guidelines, failing which action will be taken, the CP said.

Intensive checking from 12.30 AM onwards

From 12.30 AM onwards, intensive checking will be carried out across the city. Police barricading will be in place at 18 key locations, including Master Canteen, Damana Square, KIIT Square, Laxmisagar, AG Square, Jayadev Vihar, Vani Vihar, Rajmahal Square, Jagamara, Kalpana and Ravi Talkies.

As many as 18 additional platoons will be deployed citywide, while watch teams will conduct checks at 29 major junctions. Four Quick Response Teams will remain on alert after midnight.

Special security arrangements will also be made at major tourist and religious spots such as Nandankanan, Dhauli, Lingaraj Temple and Khandagiri, keeping in view the expected rush of visitors. Women’s safety will be given top priority, the police official said.