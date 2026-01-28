Bhubaneswar: A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the Sundarpada area in Bhubaneswar, where a powerful explosion took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The NIA team inspected the spot and questioned several people to understand the circumstances leading to the blast.

However, the agency has not started any formal probe so far. The case is currently being investigated by the Commissionerate Police.

According to police, the explosion occurred around 2.30 pm at a five-storey building in Azad Nagar, Sundarpada. The loud blast triggered panic among locals, forcing many to rush out of their homes.

Two men, identified as Sehenwaz Mallik and his associate Amiya Mallik, were critically injured in the explosion. Sehenwaz’s mother and his female friend also sustained injuries. All the injured were initially shifted to Capital Hospital and later moved to a private hospital for further treatment.

Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames. A scientific team also carried out a detailed inspection of the site. A large quantity of explosive materials, including gunpowder and detonators, was recovered from the building.

Police said Sehenwaz, a wanted criminal, had been living on rent in the building along with his mother, friend, and associate. Taking advantage of the absence of the building owner, he was allegedly using the top floor to prepare bombs.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said those involved in preparing the bombs were responsible for the explosion. “They are undergoing treatment now. Legal action will be taken after they recover. They also have criminal antecedents,” he said.

The Airfield police station has registered a case, and further investigation is underway. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined.