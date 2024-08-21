Puri: Past enmity is the reason behind the murder of an elderly man in Puri town, said the District Police today. A total of 11 persons were involved in the murder case. Of them, nine accused are minors.

During the police investigation, it was revealed that there had been a long-standing rivalry between the families of the deceased, Harihara Sahoo, and the accused, Bijay Kumar Khuntia. The dispute was around the khaja (sweet) business in the Puri town.

On August 8, 2024, Harihara’s younger son Kanha alias Pradipta Sahoo and his friends allegedly murdered the younger son of Bijaya Kumar.

To take revenge, Bijaya Kumar with the help of another son Raka alias Rakesh Khuntia and nine minor boys attacked 61-year-old Harihara with sharp weapons. The incident occurred at around 7:30 PM on August 19, 2024, when Harihara was returning home in Markandeswar Sahi from his khaja shop in Puri town.

The injured was rushed to the district headquarters hospital, Puri in critical condition and was later referred to the SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack where he was declared the brought dead.

Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s another son Dillip Kumar Sahoo, the police registered a case at Town Police Station under Section 103(1)/3(5) of the Arms Act and launched a probe.

Involvement of minors found

Police sources said several criminal cases are pending against accused Bijaya Kumar, Rakesh. The two accused have been arrested.

Out of the seven minor accused in the murder case, five have also criminal cases pending against them and are under police custody. Two minors are still absconding, the police sources added.

One iron sword, two numbers of iron Katuri and iron Chapada used in the murder have been seized from the possession of the accused.

