Bhubaneswar: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated the 84th Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) in Bhubaneswar in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Addressing the gathering, Gadkari said India is undergoing a major transformation from being a fuel-importing nation to one that will soon export clean and alternative fuels. He said the government is promoting the use of ethanol, methanol, bio-LNG, CNG, and green hydrogen to achieve energy self-sufficiency and reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

The minister highlighted the Centre’s strong commitment to road safety, saying that modern engineering standards, intelligent transport systems, and national awareness programmes are being integrated to ensure safer and more efficient travel across the country.

Emphasising the crucial role of road engineers, Gadkari said their technical expertise determines the safety and durability of India’s road infrastructure. He urged engineers to prepare accurate, forward-looking Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) and adopt innovative materials such as bio-bitumen and recycled plastic waste to make roads more durable and eco-friendly.

“Our mission is to build world-class infrastructure that combines innovation with sustainability,” Gadkari said. “This transformative vision will not only enhance mobility but also create vast employment opportunities and strengthen India’s infrastructure skill ecosystem.”

He added that the government’s focus on green mobility and sustainable road construction will pave the way for a self-reliant and resilient India.